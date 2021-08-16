Mom of Rookery Nook fire victims thanks public: Your prayers strengthened me

Jenille Rodriguez, mother of the three children who died in the Maraval house fire, received a HDC home at Vieux Fort in St James on Monday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Throughout the grief and trauma of losing three of her children, Jenille Rodriguez says she is grateful for the support and encouragement of the public and was heartened by their prayers.

Three of Rodriguez's children, Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six and Kaden Burke, three, died in a fire at their Rookery Nook, Maraval, home in July.

At a short ceremony on Monday Rodriguez received the keys to her new three-bedroom apartment at the Housing Development Corporation's (HDC) Vieux Fort housing development project, St James.

She thanked the government, relatives and the public for their continued support.

She said while she had to be strong for her surviving daughters Zaria, 13 and Jeniceia Burke, 15, she was also empowered by the strength of the public.

"To the public, to TT, you all the people that sent their blessings, prayers and love in which ever way they could, I received all your prayers.

"Every time each and every one of you all prayed, your blessings went up and strengthened me from within. So when you all asked how I am still standing, it's not just my strength, it's the strength of people who were standing with me as well.

"I want to thank each and every one of you all today and let you all know never to stop praying and never give up in the darkest times. God won't leave you alone."

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles who attended the ceremony, said the family's first nine months' rent would be paid by her ministry, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the area, MP Keith Scotland, divided into three months each.

Beckles said the corporation chose Vieux Fort as Burke's home after considering the closeness to her workplace and other relatives who lived in the area.

"We can't bring back those who were lost, But what we are doing, as ministers, as a government, in recognising the pain and hurt in our own way, is to try and make your life a little more comfortable.

"This is one of the cases where you would have had a lot of public sympathy, people calling the ministers, calling myself, calling the Prime Ministe,r and we are truly happy to help."

Beckles said Rodriguez would also have the option of getting access to another unit at Vieux Fort through a rent-to-own process.

Also present was Social Development Minister Donna Cox, who also thanked Beckles for her ministry's support and was pleased with the co-operation between different arms of government in their response.

Cox said her ministry would make counselling available for Rodriguez and her daughters and also encouraged her to apply for a grant for furniture for the new apartment.

Cox too said she was heartened by the assistance offered by private citizens and encouraged everyone to take note of it.

"I want to thank members of the public, because this is what we want in our society, where people come forward.

"We need to get back to this 'It takes a village' approach where people and the community can come together and not just wait on the government."

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland said he has been in contact with both ministers and was happy to extend support in any wayhe could.