Landslides, street flooding in North, but no major incidents

These men look at the flood water at East Dry River in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Regional corporations in North Trinidad said although landslides and street flooding were reported in several areas on Monday, there were no major reports of injury or property damage.

Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson said a landslip on Brasso Seco Road was obstructing traffic. Equipment was dispatched early Monday morning to clear a path for residents.

He said both the MP and councillor for the area contacted him and the road was expected to be cleared by midday.

He said a landslide was also reported on Tractor Pool Road, Wallerfield, making the road near-impassable, and required ministerial intervention.

“The MP and councillor for the area is working with his colleagues to work on that in La Horquetta/Talparo,” said Robinson.

He said three landslides were reported on Riverside Road, Curepe: two were small and the other larger. He said the larger landslide was being cleared on Monday.

There was also said to be some flooding on Cumberbatch Lane, Arima Old Road, and street flooding was reported near the Caroni River in Bejucal and Kelly Village.

“From the initial reports, there was no flooding entering anyone’s property. I’ve spoken to MP Dinesh Rambally for Chaguanas West (and) their teams are cleaning up.”

Robinson said he is working with the non-profit I Am movement to plant vetiver grass in hillside communities such as Brasso Seco to help mitigate flooding.

Daniel Barcant, who leads the programme, told Newsday by phone on Monday the programme was recently awarded a grant from the TT Green Fund to introduce the programme to eight communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

He said he is working with Robinson and Lopinot/Bon Air MP Marvin Gonzales on the project.

Arima mayor Cagney Cashmire told Newsday on Monday that while there was some flooding in the borough, the corporation did not receive reports of injuries or property damage. He said flash flooding in areas such as Printeryville Road subsided quickly.

Cashmire said channels and waterways in the area were further assessed and the Mausica and Arima Rivers were cleaned, which helped to mitigate some of the floodings.

Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram said reports to the corporation were not too concerning.

“We were on the scene,” he said, adding the corporation was monitoring watercourses in the area. “Our disaster management unit was on standby, together with our public health department.”