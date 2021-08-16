Indarsingh: Vaccinate for Carnival

COUVA North MP Rudranath Indarsingh urged all involved in the Carnival and tourism sectors to get vaccinated against covid19 ahead of the national festival which he said is fast approaching. He was addressing a news conference on Sunday at the Opposition Leader's office in Port of Spain held jointly with Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram.

"Another key consideration should be given to the tourism sector.

"Given that the Government has signalled its intentions, through the Attorney General, that Carnival 2022 will be the mother of all Carnivals, this must be an appropriate strategy to encourage persons in the mas sector, the hospitality sector, the food and beverage sector, and all related sectors to be vaccinated, as Carnival 2022 is a mere six months away.

"If the Government is serious about the commitment to Carnival 2022 as a festival and as an injection of capital, there may be a need to revise the entry requirement for visitors given the dynamic of Carnival visits."

Indarsingh said Trinidad and Tobago was in a state of flux and uncertainty, as he said a recent opinion poll had revealed criticism over the Government's handling of the economy, joblessness and covid19.

"I don't know if worse is to come as it relates to the covid19 pandemic."

Earlier, Indarsingh called on the Government to state a clear policy on vaccinations at the workplace. Saying he had heard of companies sending homes workers unless/until they get vaccinated, he urged Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie to state if he had received any complaints from workers sent home and how that might be resolved.

"They have not been given letters of dismissal but have been told they can only return to work when they produce their vaccination card."

Indarsingh said that while no law mandates vaccinations, the UNC was showing responsibility by calling on workers to get vaccinated and by encouraging employers to use use moral suasion on their staff to this end.

Indarsingh asked how widely the Government had consulted representatives (such as trade unions) of school support staff such as cleaners and security guards on vaccinating them ahead of the reopening of schools planned for September. He asked if enough talks had been held over the possibility of hybrid learning, that is, a mix of school attendance and distance learning.

Indarsingh asked what was the state of readiness for reopening of schools that had been closed for nearly two years.

He lamented that under the Government the Couva West Secondary School had been shut for six years.

Lamenting that some businesses would stay shut at the reopening of retail businesses on Monday, he urged the Prime Minister to get a picture of the state of small and medium businesses, and to craft a plan to stimulate them. He said Dr Rowley could do this by meeting the country's smaller chambers of commerce, such as those of Arima, Tunapuna, Sangre Grande, Gasparillo and Penal/Debe.

"How many small and medium businesses have been forced to close?"

He asked how company closures and joblessness might impact on the Government's collection of tax, national insurance contributions and health surcharge.