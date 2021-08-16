High customer turnout at Gulf City Mall

As Gulf City Mall opened its doors, shoppers returned to visit various stores on Monday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Scores of people visited Gulf City Mall, San Fernando, on Monday as all the mall’s retail stores reopened.

When Newsday visited after 2pm on Monday, the carpark was filled and people were seen leaving the mall with shopping bags.

The mall’s public relations officer, Sarah Ragoonath, told Newsday, “We are extremely happy that stores have reopened, but more so we are extremely grateful that we are getting a chance to get back to business.

“We welcome back everyone to our mall and we are hoping that we stay open.”

Ragoonath said all 150 of the mall’s stores reopened on Monday and none were permanently closed during the lockdown of the retail sector.

Staff at Sportway Outdoor Equipment Store were busy dealing with customers when Newsday visited.

One worker said there was a high turnout of customers.

The worker added, “We are happy about the reopening and looking forward to the future.

“So far we’ve gotten a pretty decent flow of people coming in. We anticipated a good turnout.”

Manager of Victoria’s Secret Gulf City Branch Whitney Seelochan told Newsday she avoided having any expectations for sales on the store’s reopening. But she was pleased with Monday’s turnout.

“We didn’t know how the flow (of customers) would have been, but I think it’s exceeded my expectations.

“I think it’s a great turnout and that a lot of people have been wanting to come out and just have somewhere else to go.”

As the weeks go by, Seelochan is optimistic that business will pick up even more.

At J&K Signature Styles, store manager Shenice Wiseman told Newsday Monday’s sales were promising and she felt it was a good start after being closed for months.

“We’re hoping for the same turnout as time goes on. Once schools open back as well, we’re hoping we get that buzz, because we have a good teacher clientele.”