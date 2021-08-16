Help heading for Haiti after 7.2 earthquake

A woman sits in front of a destroyed house after the earthquake in Camp-Perrin, Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday. AP PHOTO -

LOCAL non-profit group Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC) is mobilising to do what it can to help the people of Haiti in the wake of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake there on Saturday. A Washington Post report on Sunday said Haiti's civil protection office has reported at least 724 people were killed in the quake, the vast majority of them in the southern and western areas of the country.

The report also said at least 2,800 people were injured and nearly 7,000 have been left homeless. ITNAC founder Avonelle Hector Joseph said she is currently in the United States co-ordinating the group's efforts to send relief to Haiti.

"We have already dispatched funds for in-country purchase."

Joseph said the group has no information about whether any Trinidad and Tobago nationals are in Haiti at this time. She added that the timing of the quake could not have come at a worse time for Haiti.

Haiti is still to recover from a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 that killed tens of thousands of people and left many more homeless. Before Saturday's quake, Haiti was still dealing with the political upheaval from the assassination of its president Jovenel Moise at his private residence on July 7 and the socio-economic effects of the covid19 pandemic.

In a statament on Sunday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres was saddened to about the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the quake. "The United Nations, together with the humanitarian community in Haiti, is supporting the government’s efforts to assist those affected by the earthquake and stands ready to provide further backing to the response."

Dujarric said Guterres has extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of Haiti.

In a statement on Saturday, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) said it has sent a team of experts from its office in Port-au-Prince (Haiti's capital city) to evaluate damage and co-ordinate an appropriate health response following the quake.

PAHO Director, Dr Carissa F Etienne said, “Our team of experts is on the ground and stands ready to assist in all aspects of health response,” she added. Etienne added, "Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti on this truly sad day."

PAHO said it is preparing several emergency medical teams (EMTs), as well as medical supplies and other strategic equipment that can be deployed if needed. EMTs are teams of health professionals that provide direct clinical care to people affected by emergencies and disasters. PAHO and the World Health Organization (WHO) have activated incident management teams both at its country offices in Haiti and the Dominican Republic as well at its headquarters in Washington, DC, USA.

PAHO said concern for the situation in Haiti is heightened because of the potential increased risk of wind and rainfall which could be brought by Tropical Storm Grace if it passes Haiti and the Dominican Republic. On Sunday, CNN reported that Grace is tracking through the Caribbean towards Haiti, on a path that could take it towards southern Florida in the United States.

On Saturday, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said a meeting of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Agency (CDEMA) will be held as soon as possible, as Caricom moves to determine the best way to help Haiti. An information note issued by CDEMA on Saturday said the agency's regional co-ordination plan and regional co-ordination centre have been activated. CDEMA said it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in constant contact with Haiti's civil protection office. At the time, Browne said he had no information about any TT nationals in Haiti at this time.

"I have requested that our staff checks and rechecks to ascertain any nationals who may require assistance." He added, "TT will certainly be part of the wider response."

In a statement, Caricom said its chairman, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he held discussions with Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry about the quake. Caricom said Gaston Browne assured Henry that Caricom stands ready to assist Haiti.