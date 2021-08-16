Fund set up for Rookery Nook fire survivors

Mother Jenille Rodriguez and her two surviving children Jeniceia, left, and Zaria Burke recieved a HDC home at Vieux Fort in St James on Monday. The family lost three of the siblings and their Maraval home to fire last month. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Burke family will benefit not only from a new HDC apartment at Vieux Fort, but also from a fund set up to help them meet their other expenses.

They lost their belongings in a fire that killed three of the family's children at their home at Rookery Nook, Maraval, last month.

To assist with back-to-school expenses and other necessities, senior staff from M&M Insurance are administering a fund to which well-wishers have donated. The account was set up on the family's behalf at RBC.

Newsday understands the fund will be available to the surviving children, Zaria, 13 and Jeniceia Burke, 15.

Speaking with reporters after a handing-over ceremony for her new apartment on Monday, mother of the victims Jenille Rodriguez expressed confusion over the account.

Rodriguez questioned why she was not able to access the donations and stressed that she needed them.

"Up to today I haven't heard much concerning the money: how this would work, how the money goes about, how can I access the money."

But a senior executive at M&M said the parents have been told they will be able to access the funds once they submit a list of items they need.

He explained that the funds are to benefit the children, and Rodriguez and her common-law husband Troy Burke would have account for the use of the money.