Eight more deaths, 89 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has recorded eight more deaths and 89 new covid19 cases.

This is the lowest daily figure of cases the country has seen in the last six months.

Active cases have dropped to 5,990.

The death toll has risen to 1,188.

In total, TT has recorded 41,955 cases since the first was detected on March 12, 2020. Of these, 34,777 patients have recovered.

There are 315 people in hospital, 94 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged, and 5,492 in home isolation.

The ministry said 126 people are in state quarantine.

The country is entering its fifth month since the launch of the national vaccination programme. The ministry is reporting that 20 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Its 4 pm update on Monday showed 454,088 people had been given their first dose of a covid19 vaccine. A total of 320,425 people received their second dose and are now fully vaccinated.

In July, Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram said it might take up to 20 per cent vaccination to see some sort of effect of the vaccine on the population.

Speaking at a Ministry of Health covid19 press conference Parasram said then it was too early to see the impact of the vaccination programme.

But he added, "Then when you go beyond 40 per cent and 60 per cent, you begin to see much more of an impact on the population level."