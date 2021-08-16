Eastern cops arrest 14 for beach and river lime on Sunday

File photo.

Police from the Eastern Division are reminding the public that beaches and rivers are still closed to the public after 14 people were arrested at a beach and river lime on Sunday.

Police said members of the Mayaro Task Force and Manzanilla police made several checks in Mayaro between 1 pm and 5 pm where they found nine people liming on the beach.

The group which consisted of five men and four women were from Mayaro, El Dorado and Cunupia.

In an unrelated incident later that day, police also found and arrested five men liming at the Mitan River, Mayaro.

Police said beaches and rivers are still closed to the public and would continue to do checks in these areas to enforce the public health regulations as people were still visiting them.