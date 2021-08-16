CoP sends head of legal unit on leave pending probe outcome

TTPS Legal Unit Head, Christian Chandler - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Head of the police Legal Unit Christian Chandler has been sent on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the Coast Guard interception of a yacht with Chandler and 13 other people on board, following a stand-off at sea.

The Coast Guard is said to have received reports on August 15 that there was a pleasure craft near Pier 1, Chaguaramas, with more than five people on board – in breach of the Public Health Ordinance, which limits the gathering of more than five people in public.

Coast Guard escorted the boat to the Coast Guard headquarters, Staubles Bay, in Chaguaramas. The group was then handed over to the police.

Contrary to other reports Chandler told Newsday he was not arrested. He said he did not breach covid19 regulations.

In a Facebook post on Monday Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith announced that Western Division officers are investigating an incident at sea.