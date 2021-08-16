Campbell wants Pan Am silver to inspire to Caribbean cyclists

TT's Teniel Campbell, left, is all smiles atop the podium after capturing silver in the Pan American Road Cycling Championships women's road race in Dominican Republic on Saturday. At centre is winner Paola Munoz (Chile) and right, bronze medallist Yarely Salazar (Mexico). - COURTESY TTCF

WOMEN’S PRO cyclist Teniel Campbell wants her silver medal in the Pan American Road Cycling Championships women’s road race on Saturday to serve as inspiration for fellow Caribbean cyclists.

Campbell completed the 90-kilometre distance in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic behind Chile's Paola Munoz, who won in a time of two hours, 26 minutes and 13 seconds.

Mexican Yarely Salazar pedalled to bronze while Colombia's Katherin Steisy Montoya Zuluaga and Brazil's Wellyda Regisleyne Santos Rodrigues rounded off the top five.

Campbell, who became the Caribbean’s first female cyclist to compete at the Olympic Games women’s road race in Tokyo, said her silver medal finish felt like victory.

After the race, the Spain-based Team BikeExchange cyclist said her regional compatriots were elated with her performance.

Campbell posted on Facebook, “What felt like a victory today was hearing how much I have inspired and gave hope to both men and women from neighbouring Caribbean islands.

“I may not have won gold but the feeling on the inside listening to how much I am impacting and giving them HOPE was indescribable!

“Soooo many words of encouragement to keep on representing and paving the way for others to follow my footsteps over in Europe,” she wrote.

She also congratulated Jamaica, Bahamas and Belize for having entrants at the meet.

Campbell remains committed to push for more cycling programmes, particularly female and road cyclists, to be established in the region.

She hopes her recent performances can inspire governments and other cycling federations to get on board with Caribbean cycling.

“These (regional opponents) may not be my country mates but it was mind blowing to see the respect I was showed/given and how proud they are of what I have accomplished thus far.

“(There’s) still a lot to be done in order to stimulate the growth of the sport in my region in order to be more competitive. But I have no doubt that we are very much capable of a system is in place for us.

“If I can do it, you guys can as well!!!”

Campbell also said that her goal is to assist in the development and growth of the sport in the Caribbean. She hopes to create a smoother pathway for other cyclists to help them on their journey to the top flight.

The Olympic rider also credited mechanic Kevin Tinto “for going above and beyond to ensure that I had all the tools I needed in order to race today!”