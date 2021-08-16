289 vaccinated in Tobago East drive-through in 3 days

A covid19 vaccine is administered to a member of the police service at a drive-through vaccination site in Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY DIVISION OF HEALTH -

A total of 289 people has been vaccinated at Tobago East covid19 vaccination drive-through centre at the Roxborough Administrative Complex.

It was organised by the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) nursing manager of primary care Kathy-Ann Greenidge-Ottley said the site administered first and second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and first doses of AstraZeneca.

Summing up, she said: “Total vaccinated over the three days, we had 289 clients – 267 first doses and 22 second doses.”

This follows the division’s first drive-through site at Shaw Park Complex, from July 31-August 6, which health officials described as a success.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases as of Monday stood at 438, with three new cases.

Deaths remain at 54.

In its update on Monday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that 38 patients are in state isolation, three in the Intensive Care Unit, 595 in home isolation, and five discharged.

It said to date, a total of 11,661 people have been tested for the virus and of that number, 1,861 tested positive. In all 1,171 patients have recovered.

To date, 16,070 Tobagonians have received their first dose of a covid19 vaccine, and 11,736 are fully vaccinated.