West Indies hold slight advantage over Pakistan

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach - AP

TWO wickets each from fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales gave West Indies the edge after day three of the first Betway Test match against Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Saturday.

Pakistan closed the day on 160/5 in the second innings, a lead of 124 runs.

Roach was the pick of the bowlers with 2/15 in 15 overs and Seales snatched 2/50 in 13 overs.

Pakistan were reduced to 65/4 as the top order struggled against the Windies pacers.

A 56-run partnership between captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan led a fightback by Pakistan, before fast bowler Jason Holder removed Rizwan for 30.

Azam ended on 54 not out and Faheem Ashraf was 12 not out.

Earlier in the day, West Indies just added two runs to their overnight first innings total of 251/8. The total of 253 gave West Indies a lead of 36 runs on first innings.

SUMMARISED SCORES

PAKISTAN 217 (Fawad Alam 56, Faheem Ashraf 44; Jason Holder 3/26, Jayden Seales 3/70) and 160/5 (Babar Azam 54 not out, Abid Ali 34; Kemar Roach 2/15, Jayden Seales 2/50) vs WEST INDIES 253 (Kraigg Brathwaite 97, Jason Holder 58; Shaheen Afridi 4/59, Mohammad Abbas 3/43)