WASA: Heavy rainfall affects water supply in East Trinidad

MANY areas of north-east Trinidad, from St Joseph to Toco, were expected to be without a pipe borne water supply on Sunday owing to heavy rainfall affecting the operations of WASA, the authority said in a statement.

WASA said, "Heavy rainfall overnight has resulted in an interruption in operations at several of its water treatment plants (WTPs) in North Trinidad, due to turbid river conditions and clogged intakes. The impacted facilities are: North Oropouche, Tompire, Matura, Aripo, Guanapo, Quare, Caura, Luengo & Naranjo, and Acono WTPs."

The affected areas include Toco, Matura, Valencia, Sangre Grande (and environs), Arima, Malabar, La Horquetta, Cumuto, Wallerfield, Mausica Road, Maloney Gardens, Five Rivers, Bon Air West, Oropune Village, Piarco, El Dorado, parts of Tacarigua, Maracas, St Joseph.

"The affected facilities are expected to return to service when river conditions normalise at the various locations.

"Customers are advised to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours for the service to normalise to some areas, in accordance with pipe borne water supply schedules."

WASA assured customers that its water supply complied with the WHO's Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality and was safe for use.

"For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.

"The authority apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience and understanding."