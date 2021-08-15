Soldier charged for driving while disqualified

File photo.

THE police charged a soldier on Friday for driving while disqualified and without a certificate of insurance, said a police service statement on Sunday.

Soldier Jamil Bailey, 33, of Santa Cruz, who is attached to Camp Serrette, La Romaine, was granted $40,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.

He is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Monday. The arrest occurred during a routine road traffic exercise conducted by officers of the Northern Division. In the same exercise, eight persons were issued with fixed penalty notices for various offences, the statement said.