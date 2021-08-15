Rayanna Richardson overcomes fears to find her passion for cooking

Rayanna Richardson kneads dough, although she prefers cooking rather than baking. -

Focus on achieving your goals, not fears.

The idea of owning a business has always been a dream of Rayanna Richardson, but the fear that people may judge her appearance and mental status has always been a deterrent.

Richardson, 29, grew up in a single-parent home in Penal with three sisters and a brother. She said her family always had enough to get by, was happy and she often dreamt of big things for herself.

But she has been held back from accomplishing opening a food establishment because of low self-esteem due to societal pressures, as Richardson puts it.

It was during her time at St Dominic’s Penal RC Primary School that her mother and teachers realised that she was not on par with her peers.

Richardson said, “I was not performing like my friends – my speech, my reading, my spelling, my writing and general understanding were not where it supposed to be as a standard four student.

“Schoolwork was always a problem for me. I never understood the subjects, so I never did any homework. My mom was told that I would not be able to write Common Entrance and I would have to go to a special school.”

Her mother, who wished not to be named, said Richardson was always a quiet child and she often worried about her the most.

She said Richardson started exhibiting signs that she was different from her siblings at about the age of eight, but she did not pay much attention.

“She was always quiet and kept to herself. I did not think too much about it, as I thought this was just her personality.

“She would come home from school and never really played or interacted like her siblings. She was always very kind and respectful, though,” her mother explained.

Her mother added that she was shocked when Richardson’s teachers told her Rayanna would not be able to sit the Common Entrance exam and needed to be put in the special-needs educational system.

She said, “My whole world came crashing down. I started to wonder about finances to look after her because things were already so difficult for me as a single parent.

“But Rayanna seemed unbothered, really, and was looking forward to a new adventure. I do not think and she does not believe something is wrong. We agreed that she just learns and interacts differently from what people are accustomed to.”

Richardson was eventually placed in a special-needs class in primary school, but her academic grades remained stagnant and eventually went downhill.

“I stayed at that special-needs class until 2007, and then I came the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD).

“I helped cook a lot at home for my family, and always wanted to take it a step further. I also bake a lot, and it was at NCPD I developed further skills and I fell in love with it, but never took it seriously,” Richardson said.

She also loved being able to create different types of dishes from different cultures. At NCPD, she explained, the instructors were kind and allowed her to experiment with her natural talent and different foods.

“I was exposed to a lot of things here (NCPD), but I eventually found out I preferred to cook more than bake,” she said.

In 2017 Richardson graduated with a national examinations council (NEC) level II craft certificate.

She hoped that by 30 she would be able to open her own food outlet and eventually a restaurant, but her low self-esteem often got in the way.

“Sometimes I think that I can do it, but then I get flashbacks about what people said about me and how they thought of me. I still remember how people looked at me differently because I am not smart or not able to understand something like they would. I was treated as an outcast.”

“I think, what if I open this food place and no one buys? They would just laugh at me and think something was really wrong with me.

"The world is not a nice place for people like me.”

But Richardson said despite the challenges, the support and love of her family, friends, and classmates who encouraged her throughout the years, were the ingredients that allowed her to stay focused.

“It was hard at times, but they all stood by me when I thought I could not continue. I am learning that people’s thoughts of me were not important for my success.”

Her mother said at times Richardson’s depression was too much to bear and she often wondered if her daughter would hurt herself.

“I am lucky, she has not expressed thoughts like this. She is a strong person, stronger than me, I believe. The person she has grown into has come a long way, given the mental and verbal trauma she faces,” her mother said.

Another obstacle to Richardson's opening her own food outlet was covid19. With the closure of schools, she feared she would not complete her culinary programme at NCPD.

“I need to be certified from here. At least that would be one step in the right direction and for my personal development. I believe that would help me a lot.

“If I can do this (open a business), I can also help my mom and family with an income too.”

Richardson said being at home constantly because of the pandemic has been depressing, but sharing her knowledge of cooking and baking with relatives has maintained her sanity.

She advised that when things get tough, turn to your passion for an escape as it brings peace within.

Richardson said she has not thought about the location of her restaurant, but envisions it as medium-sized, with a beautiful kitchen and the most pleasant staff.

The atmosphere, she said, would reflect a feeling of warmth, happiness and the joy of being around family. The walls will be painted purple, and the décor will be modern and funky.

Her mother said she admired her daughter’s dream and would do anything to make it a reality, but for now they will try to start off with something small, once the pandemic and finances permit it.

“She is smart and capable and even though things are tough right now, her attitude, perseverance and talent are key to her success,” her mother said.