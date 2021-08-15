Prison Commissioner accidentally shoots himself in leg

Dennis Pulchan -

POLICE are investigating how Commissioner of Prison Dennis Pulchan inflicted a wound on his leg.

Reports indicate Pulchan accidentally shot himself on Saturday at the commissioner’s quarters at Golden Grove.

The wound is not life-threatening and Pulchan is being monitored by health professionals.

A police report said around 8.30 pm on August 14, Pulchan was at his quarters at Golden Grove Road, Arouca.

The report said he was trying to holster his gun when he slipped and fell. He reported that he heard a loud bang, then felt a burning sensation in his right leg.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility and later transferred to Medical Associates Ltd for further treatment.

Police processed the scene and found one spent 9mm shell casing and one projectile.

In an unrelated incident last week, police shot and killed Anthony St Louis and Natalie Alexander while investigating a plot to murder Pulchan and his family.

At that time he told the media there would always be threats and he was prepared to do his job to the best of his ability to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

There was also a disturbance at the Maximum Security Prison in July, in which mattresses were set alight by inmates objecting to being moved to a new building.

Investigations are continuing into all incidents.