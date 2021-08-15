Police hold two in Cunupia over alcohol

THE police held two men from Cunupia on Saturday after they could not produce a removal permit for alcohol allegedly found in their vehicle in Valencia, said a police service statement on Sunday.

At 5.10 pm, acting on a tip-off, the police went to the Eastern Main Road, Valencia, where they saw two men sitting in a grey AD wagon parked in front of a supermarket.

The driver was 35 and passenger was 32.

The vehicle was searched and the police found ten cases of one-litre bottles of Absolut Vodka, ten cases of 750-millilitre bottles of White Oak rum, and nine boxes of Bambu cigarette wrapping paper. Upon discovering that the men had no removal permit, the police seized the items and detained the men who were taken to the Valencia Police Post.

The police contacted the Customs and Excise Division which sent officers to interview the two men.

The suspects, and the items, were then handed over to the Customs and Excise officers to assist with ongoing investigations.