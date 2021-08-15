NACTA: PNM unpopular but UNC still losing ground

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

WHILE the PNM is regarded as unpopular by some voters, one year after it was re-elected to office on August 10, 2020, it is preferred to the UNC as the party which should be in government. This was one of the findings of a recent North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll.

The poll said, "The PNM government was praised for its handling of covid pandemic up until a year ago, cementing its re-election." The PNM defeated the UNC 22-19 to win last August's general election. The poll said, "Since then, respondents have not been pleased with government’s handling of covid, that they say is mishandled, the vaccination drive, and stranded nationals abroad."

But the poll added, "There is general support for government’s assistance to those in economic or financial distress." The poll said respondents have criticised the PNM on other critical issues affecting Trinidad and Tobago such as rising prices, collapsing infrastructure, crime transparency and accountability in government expenditures, wastage of scarce resources, and "what they describe as a deteriorating quality of life that has been compounded by the covid pandemic."

The poll said the UNC has been unable to capitalise on any missteps made by the PNM and were a general election to be called today, the PNM will retain government and could even take away one or two seats.

Voters do not consider the UNC an alternative government to the PNM. One respondent said, “UNC ain’t ready yet as a shadow government."

The poll said almost every UNC supporter is disgruntled with what they describe as poor, soft, unprepared performance in and out of Parliament. Respondents feel that the UNC has not been very effective in holding the PNM accountable, complaining that the government has not been very transparent in spending tax payers’ money.

Based on the qualitative findings the polls, the overwhelming number of respondents say that the UNC MPs are not prepared for parliamentary debate and or qualified to sit in the House of Representatives. The poll said many respondents make reference to and seem to endorse the Prime Minister's description of several UNC MPs as “Kamla’s kindergarten school children.” Some respondents, the poll continued, utter the view that most UNC MPs “are not even fit to be county councillors.”

The poll said the UNC is currently viewed as the weakest opposition in Trinidad and Tobago's history, lacking leaders of the calibre of founder Basdeo Panday, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Jack Warner.The poll found that most PNM and UNC MPs are extremely unpopular with their respective base." Almost every MP is described by constituents as being invisible." Dr Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal were amongst the minority of MPs, whose performance voters are satisfied with.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is widely praised for his debating skills in the House and Moonilal is considered a good orator in the same place. Opposition Senator Anil Roberts was seen by some respondents as the best speaker in the Senate.

Some respondents have reiterated their disillusionment with race-based politics that they say characterise the PNM and UNC and they call for an alternative “third party.”