Landslip kills man in Rancho Quemado

A major landslip caused by major rainfall on Sunday morning has reportedly resulted in the death of a man in Rancho Quemado.

Police and fire officers are currently on the scene.

Santa Flora police said they did not have much information as their officers just arrived at the Rancho Quemado Road, having to wait on fire services to clear the area before they could venture in to do their investigation.

Officers said the heavy rainfall has resulted in several landslips in the area, including one at Buenos Ayres, Erin, which has left the road impassable.

The Local Government Ministry said the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) has been receiving many reports of street and flash flooding and they are waiting for the water to subside before going out.