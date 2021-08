Kids just want to have fun

Kalel Reid, right, looks on as his friend Stavaun Sam shows off his skills on a trampoline in Chaguanas. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

The August holidays may not be the way it usually is, especially since beaches and rivers remain closed owing to the covid 19 pandemic, but there are ways for children to still have fun outdoors. These children in the Sunday Newsday photo gallery show how.