Dominic De Silva, 10, enjoys being in character: ‘Acting is my passion’

Dominic de Silva not only acts but also plays the guitar. He also dreams of being a scientist, writer and 'a great father.' -

When Dominic de Silva gets on stage and takes on the role of any character, he expresses himself freely.

For Dominic, ten, freedom of expression is the best thing about being an actor and that’s why his love for the artform grows every day.

“Acting is being able to express myself in many different ways,” he told Newsday Kids.

“I’ve liked acting for my entire life and my passion really started growing more at the age of seven.

“When people watch me act, my dream is for people to feel happiness and excitement.”

Since 2018, Dominic has done acting classes with Cindon Productions. The theatre production and talent agency is run by comedian and producer Sheldon Narine, known by his stage name Crazy Catholic.

Dominic said he has learned the skills needed to be a great actor like creating stories and pronouncing words correctly.

But covid19 affected his chance to act in a play and put all the skills he learnt with the group to use.

“I was going to act in a very big production for Crazy Catholic called Puss in Boots but because of covid it has been postponed.”

Dominic, a grade five student at Maria Regina Grade School, Port of Spain, said he is thankful that before covid19, he had a chance to act in several plays with the school’s drama club.

His most memorable acting experience with the club was a Christmas play in 2019.

The play was based on the Disney movie A Christmas Carol and Dominic played the role of Bob Cratchit (Ebenezer Scrooge’s assistant). The movie itself is based on the Charles Dickens novel.

When it comes to actors and actresses he admires, Dominic looks up to movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith and Rebel Wilson.

Asked if there is any movie he wished he acted in, Dominic said, “I have so many favourite movies and so many movies that I would have loved to act in.

“I really would have liked to act in the Avengers movies though because it was one of the biggest series and it had great lines. I loved it.”

But Dominic’s acting isn’t the only way he’s skilful on stage as he also plays the guitar.

He started playing the guitar at a very young age but stopped because he didn’t feel it was something he was good at.

However, in 2019, he challenged himself to learn to play the guitar again and is doing so at home with help from his dad, Shane De Silva.

Daniel enjoys performing rock, country music and classical music.

So which he does he find more difficult to learn? Playing the guitar or acting?

“You can’t really compare the two different things.

“Acting is my passion and I love that but it is difficult to get everything right.

“That’s the same with the guitar…I love playing the guitar but it’s all about practice and learning things properly.”

To relax, Dominic draws, watches TV and plays video games.

He also writes stories and dreams of scripting his own anime series one day.

It’s one of the many things he wants to do when he grows up.

“I want to be an actor, an artist, a scientist, a writer and a great father,” he said.

Dominic thanks his family and friends for their support.

“My family and friends encourage me…I’ve always had support. So, that helps me continue to growing my passion.”

He knows his dreams can come true if he works hard and stays focused.