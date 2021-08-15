CoP enforces ban on importation of semi-automatic rifles

Zhang Changhong, of China, competes in the men's 50-metre 3 positions rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 2, , in Tokyo, Japan. Zhang went on to take the gold medal. - AP PHOTO

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has enforced a ban on the importation of semi-automatic rifles by gun dealers as more people are seeking to buy the high-powered weapons.

In an interview, Griffith said the applications to carry semi-automatic rifles by civilians for sport shooting "started getting out of control" and as a result, he said, "I have put a stop on the further importation of these weapons. Only those that are already in the country can be sold. I am not allowing any more to come in, I've put a stop."

Sunday Newsday contacted Griffith for comment on concerns raised by national security personnel about the number of civilians who are now licensed to carry weapons normally used by the military and specialised tactical units of the police and prison authorities.

"I never said these weapons are being issued for protection," he pointed out. "In fact, these weapons are being issued similar to what has been happening for decades: 7.62 weapons were issued for target practices on long-distance range shoots."

The Firearms Act prohibits the CoP from granting a licence to a civilian to own an automatic weapon. Griffith said if a firearm holder modifies a semi-automatic weapon to make it fully automatic he would be committing an offence and would now be in possession of an illegal gun.

In April, one gun dealer took out a full-page colour advertisement showing a range of weapons that included eight semi-automatic rifles and an array of pistols. The ad raised concern from the public about the type of weapons for sale to civilians, and the president of the Advertising Association Julie Harris said then, "While it is not illegal, it is in poor taste, especially if you take into consideration the climate of the country."

Griffith subsequently held a meeting with gun dealers and it was decided that such advertisements were not in the public's interest.

In light of new concerns being raised about the number of semi-automatic weapons in the hands of civilians, Griffith said: "What is interesting (is) that almost every major criminal element has an automatic assault rifle, that is a weapon of war, whereby 35 rounds can be fired in a few seconds.

"Instead, there is a concern (about) a semi-automatic weapon being issued to a law-abiding citizen. Interesting."

He said since he took office three years ago, firearm licences have become more accessible.

Under his tenure, he has issued about 4,000 firearm user's licences out of a pool of 50,000 applications. He said in the past only 200 FULs were granted annually by former CoPs. Some of the firearm holders have applied successfully to own more than one weapon.

Sunday Newsday has seen photographs of some businesspeople displaying their cache of weapons, some of them customised and engraved.

"Our process has been so stringent and so structured that over 4,000 weapons have been issued, based on background checks, due diligence, and not one was stolen, not one a crime was committed and not one used to unlawfully kill anyone. So it shows we have a good system knowing what is happening."

"When people have a concern for something is because a situation has developed. What situation has developed? We can look at the US where almost every citizen, once they have a job letter and proof of address, and an identification card, they can buy a firearm. Which is why they have the situation where they have gun rage in the US."

In comparison, Griffith said the record spoke for itself based on the responsible use of firearm holders.

Griffith said because firearm user's licences have become more accessible, there is a greater demand for 7.62 and 5.56 weapons being used for long-range and target shooting as a sport.

"It has also opened the demand for many other things. For example trap and skeet, which is an international sport."

He said in this country a person could only apply for a firearm at the age of 25 and above and would be disadvantaged in the sport of trap and skeet, and suggested that the law be amended to allow athletes to use rifles and pistols to shoot stationary and moving objects.

"This is an Olympic sport. Because of me opening the scope now, we start to see things that we have been doing wrong for years. How could trap and skeet have a system where you have to be 25 years old to take part in an Olympic sport? By that time your competitors internationally will be ten years ahead of you.

"So there are certain things that we need to broaden our scope on.

"Similar to range shooting where 7.62 and 5.56 weapons are used for target shooting. I have to be careful that it is not used in the wrong way which is why I put a hold on it because it seems this demand is starting to get a little out of hand. The reason for this is strictly for target shooting."

Griffith said in an emergency situation where a civilian's life is under threat and they may have used all their ammunition in their pistols, they can also defend themselves with their semi-automatic weapons.

Asked whether the demand for legal firearms had also almost doubled, with the number of gun dealers approved within the last year, Griffith responded: "We have it very limited because we don't want this to be carried away because we do due diligence to monitor all firearm dealers. Obviously, the market has expanded but we are very diligent. We have over 50,000 applicants and we have only issued 4,000-odd in the last few years. Before it used to be 200 a year.

"So we still have a very long way to go. When people try to compare here to the US, again going back to my point, in the US you only need an address and an identification card to purchase a weapon. Here if that was the case 50,000 people would have received firearms in the last year."

He said each of the 50,000 applicants was eligible to own a firearm, but: "It is not just eligibility I look at, I do a thorough background check. We have a compliance unit to make sure we thoroughly check. We do due diligence we make sure that the persons who receive a firearm. We can never be assured of anything, but as best as possible that it does not become a liability in the hands of the holder.

"The perception by some trying to allude that the easiest thing is to get a firearm – nothing could be further from the truth."