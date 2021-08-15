Browne: India has given much to the world

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, left, and India's High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu during high-level diplomatic talks on March 21 at Browne's ministry office in St Clair. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND CARICOM AFFAIRS -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne congratulated the government and people of India on the 75th anniversary of India's independence on Sunday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Browne said, "Happy and Blessed 75th Independence Day to the Government and People of the Republic of India."

He added, "You have given much to the world, and still the potential seems limitless. With sincere best wishes for health, partnership, prosperity, and further contribution to the international community."

India gained its independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1946,

At a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday, the Prime Minister reiterated the Government thanks to India for its donation of World Health Organization (WHO)-approved covid19 vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago. India donated 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 13.

Dr Rowley also thanked China, the United States, Barbados, Canada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Bermuda and Antigua and Barbuda for doses of covid19 vaccines that each of them provided to TT between February 10 and August 5