7 deaths, 190 new covid19 cases

SEVEN more people died from covid19 while 190 more people were infected with covid19 from Wednesday to Saturday, said the Ministry of Health update on Sunday.

The total death toll since last year was 1,180. The ministry website said the seven deceased were "four elderly males, and three elderly females with co-morbidities."

However, the update also revealed the number of fully vaccinated people is now 308,205, while those getting a first dose was 452,509 people.

The total number of active cases was 6,178 people. Some 314 people were now in hospital, 100 in step down facilities, 132 in state quarantine and 5,574 in home self-isolation.

Since last year, some 288,131 people have been tested including 122,247 at private facilities.

The total positive cases from last year is 41,866 people, of whom 34,508 people have recovered.