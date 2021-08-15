51 arrested at Valsayn house party

A total of 23 men and 28 women were arrested at a party at a house in Real Spring Valsayn for breach of the public health regulations and a gathering in excess of five people.

In a statement, the police said the arrests happened during an exercise which was conducted between 10 pm on Saturday and 2.30 am on Sunday.

The group at the party included 27 women and eight Venezuelan men. The owner of the home allegedly fled the scene. A warrant is expected to be issued for his arrest. WPC Worme is continuing enquiries.

The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, co-ordinated by ASP Coggins, and Sgts Toorie and Thomas. It was supervised by Ag Cpl Phillips, and PCs Gangaram and Mahon and included officers from the St Joseph Criminal Investigations Department (CID), St Joseph Charge Room, and Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) Area West, and the Maracas/St Joseph Police Station.

The police thanked members of the public for informing them about the event.

In a separate statement, the police said 22 people were arrested for breach of the daily 9 pm to 5 am curfew, over the last 24 hours. This brings the total of these types of arrest to date to 1,278. The police also said 35 people have been ticketed over the last 24 hours for breaches of regulations relating to wearing face masks in public, bringing the total number of people ticketed for this offence to date to 15,594.

A total of 1,350 people have been arrested to date for breach of public health regulations, 12 of these happening in the last 24 hours. The police conducted 383 patrols and held 71 road blocks in the last 24 hours.

A total of 113 officers at present have tested covid19 positive and 347 officers are currently in quarantine.