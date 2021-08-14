Vouchers for Trinre employees who get vaccinated

Trinre Insurance chief information officer, Richard Robinson, receiving his covid19 vaccine. Urging all the companys employees to get vaccinated, Robinson said the process was quick and painless. - Photo courtesy Trinre

While some businesses have made it mandatory for employees to get vaccinated, Trinre Insurance Company is trying a different approach.

In a press release on Friday, the company said employees who get vaccinated will get vouchers worth up to $600 for different things including groceries.

The release added, “The organization has taken note of efforts being made by the Government to ensure an increased acceptance of vaccinations to further the goal of herd immunity.

“It expresses the belief that corporate TT can play a major role in encouraging employees to get vaccinated by using various incentives.

“As a responsible corporate citizen Trinre has embarked on a continuous education programme to encourage its employees to get vaccinated, which is producing great results.”

If any employee is hesitant to get vaccinated, they will receive 50 per cent of a voucher as an incentive to talk with a doctor.

If said hesitant employee talks to a doctor and decides to get vaccinated, they will get the remaining 50 per cent of the voucher after getting vaccinated.

While the company hopes that all its employees will get vaccinated, it said exceptions will be made for staff who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons.

Trinre is now urging other businesses to consider incentives to encourage workers to get vaccinated.

“In announcing the package of incentives, Trinre wishes to re-emphasize the importance of vaccination to get the country to herd immunity in the shortest possible time,” said the company’s release.