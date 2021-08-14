UWI launches 2021 giving campaign

As the pandemic stretches on, thousands of the students and their families continue to face economic uncertainty, and the need for financial aid is greater than ever. There is a growing risk of education inequality and the UWI, in a release, said it needs the support of its alumni, partners, donors and friends to stem this emerging problem.

On August 1, the university launched its annual crowdfunding campaign, UWI Global Giving, which will run for two months. Donors can contribute as little as US$10.

The giving campaign has been part of the UWI’s culture for the past five years, and the 2021 campaign will focus once more on funding scholarships and bursaries for students in need.

“This is an invitation to our graduates, corporate partners and friends to participate in providing resources. We urge you to give, not only to support the university to function with sophistication in teaching and learning, but particularly during this time towards helping students who may fall by the wayside through no fault of their own, but because of poverty and marginalisation. Let us do our best to avoid the risk of young people retreating from higher education as a result of the impact of covid19,” vice-chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said.

Throughout August and September, anyone interested in giving to campaign can visit www.uwi.edu/giving. For more information or to make alternative contribution arrangements call 876-977-0052 or email giving@alumni.uwi.edu.

Follow, like and share the 2021 UWI Global Giving campaign on social media at the hashtags #GivetoUWI #UWIGlobalGiving and #UWIGG2021.