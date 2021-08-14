TT, let’s end child labour

THE EDITOR: Child labour or child work? Which is it? Let me clarify.

Child work is work that does not interfere with the development of children or their education.

Child labour is work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity.

A supermarket owner will employ children to work for him but will send his to university.

TT, we need to end child labour and we need to do it yesterday. How so?

* Share child labour knowledge with friends and family.

* Do not buy products that involve child labour.

* Grow more of your own food.

* Share your time and money with children.

* Educate others.

TT, let us say no to child labour and yes to education. Children are meant to learn, not earn. A school should be a child's only workplace.

Cheap labour today, uneducated, inefficient workforce tomorrow.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town