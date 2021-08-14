Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 54

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago has reported two more covid19-related deaths. This brings 54 the island’s death toll from the virus.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the victims were both females, aged 63 and 65, with comorbidities. The island now has 27 new covid19 cases and 614 active cases.

The division said 33 patients are in state isolation, 579 in home isolation and two in ICU. Nine people have been discharged.

To date, a total of 11,604 people have been tested for the virus. Of that number, 1,824 tested positive.

The division said so far 15,886 people have received the first dose of either the Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine while 11,032 already got their second dose.