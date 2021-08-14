Thanks, minister, but clean rivers

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I thank Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan for commenting on my letter ("Retention ponds will not solve flooding crisis") published in the Newsday.

The minister suggests there is some sort of ongoing process of clearing watercourses and rivers, and using retention/detention ponds to trap silt being washed downstream. And that this, except in the very worst of circumstances, is a functioning operation.

The minister should note that exactly one year ago last week, while the PNM was campaigning in the Cascade/St Ann's area, a shower of rain caused flash flooding in those valleys and he assured us that "when" the PNM was re-elected, flooding would be a thing of the past. I have this as a note in my Facebook "back-in-times" comments from last year.

The minister should also note an article on page 11 of Wednesday's Newsday, headed "Young, PoS Corp move to fix St Francois flood issue," which described flooding caused by debris blocking drains in Belmont. I quote a sentence: "Young told Newsday the problem has existed for a while."

Minister Sinanan also went into details about the various silt detention/retention dams in the St Ann’s and Maraval Rivers. Please understand that these are man-made blockages in the rivers, designed to trap silt that would otherwise (and should be allowed) to flow out to the sea.

Does the minister have any idea of the amount of silt and debris flowing down these drains in heavy rains? And they are trying, through dams, etc, to retard the flow?

Minister, clean all the rivers annually (you have not been doing this) and dredge the outfalls into the Gulf of Paria.

I remind readers (Newsday was not on the scene then) of the flooding of 1986. The then government, with all its oil wealth, had allowed all the river outflows to become clogged and the country was cut in two. Impassable floods over several days separated north from south Trinidad, and one woman died while waiting in her car on the flooded and blocked highway.

The minister of works at the time declared his government blameless, stating that "flooding is an act of God." Well, I guess the Old Testament inspired him.

Anyway, opposition MP John Humphery responded that "flooding is an act of damned foolishness," and when elected to office, the new government cleared all our rivers, drains and outfalls, and there was no flooding for the next three years.

Minister Sinanan, please do what works, clean the rivers and dredge the outfalls and become appreciated.

PETER O'CONNOR

Cascade