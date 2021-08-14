Teniel Campbell grabs silver at Pan Am Road Cycling Champs

In this July 25 file photo, TT's Teniel Campbell (L), Britain's Anna Shackley (C) and Japan's Hiromi Kaneko ride during the women's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finishing at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan. On Saturday, Campbell placed second, at the Pan Am Road Cycling Championships, held in the Dominican Republic. - (AFP PHOTO)

TENIEL Campbell wasted little time regaining her form after her Olympic Games debut weeks ago did not unfold as planned. Campbell, competing in her first race since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, grabbed a silver medal in the women’s road race at the Pan American Road Cycling Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Saturday.

Campbell, who became the first woman to represent TT at the Olympic Games, was among 33 cyclists who completed the Pan Am event.

Paola Munoz of Chile won the race in two hours, 26 minutes and 13 seconds.

Mexican Yarely Salazar ended in third position, Colombian Katherin Steisy Montoya Zuluaga was fourth and Brazilian Wellyda Regisleyne Santos Rodrigues rounded off the top five.

Three cyclists did not finish the race and four riders who were registered to compete did not start.

TT was well represented at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Campbell was one of three cyclists to represent this country. At the Olympics, Campbell did not complete the women’s road race.

Campbell was too far behind the leading cyclists and was stopped by race officials.

TT cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne faced the starter in both the men’s sprint and men’s keirin at the Olympics.