SEWA: 70,000 vaccinated at Divali Nagar

Members of the public wait to get covid19 vaccines at the Divali Nagar vaccination site in Chaguanas on Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

SEWA International TT president Raven Teelucksingh said the group together with the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) has administered 70,000 doses of a World Health Organization (WHO) -approved covid19 vaccine to people at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

Group president Raven Teelucksingh made this comment on Saturday as SEWA and SATT continued with its mass vaccination drive at the Divali Nagar on Saturday. He said some 500 people had come to be vaccinated at the site.

Teelucksingh said among those coming to be vaccinated were members of the Bankers Association and from communications companies. He described the process as orderly and smooth. Asked if the group could be involved in assisting in the administering of Pfizer vaccines to school children, Teelucksingh said that is dependent on the Ministries of Health and Education.