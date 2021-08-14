Second jab – but no lollipop

People wait in line for the second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Photo by Lincoln Holder - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I received my second shot of the Sinopharm vaccine at the University Inn and Conference Centre at the UWI St Augustine Campus and I am pleased to report a smooth and easy operation coupled with an abundance of parking. At 20 years old, I had absolutely no side effects after both doses.

I encourage fellow citizens to consult a physician and get vaccinated as soon as possible, avoid conspiracy theories and taking sides on false narratives. Let us not make the pandemic any more frustrating than it already is.

My only disappointment is that I did not get any free lollipops or hampers.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail