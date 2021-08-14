More action needed on NCDs

Paolo Kernahan -

THE EDITOR: The issue of the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in TT was raised in Thursday's Newsday in a column by Paolo Kernahan and a letter by Aiyegoro Ome.

It was clear that both writers were not impressed with the efforts of the Ministry of Health to tackle the NCDs crisis. Ome highlighted the designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables by the United Nations, with a view to draw attention internationally to the nutritional and health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption.

At the beginning and end of his letter, Ome wondered how many of our citizens are aware that 2021 is the UN-declared Year of Fruits and Vegetables. In the context of covid19, he described their consumption as "a key component in preventive medicine."

Although eight and a half months have gone by in 2021, it is not too late for the ministry to promote fruits and vegetables in a variety of ways including radio and television advertisements.

With regard to NCDs, there are two major health-promotion initiatives addressing them in September. These are the Global Week for Action on NCDs (September 6-12) and Caribbean Wellness Day (September 11). While the ministry can use these events to engage in health promotion, community groups and faith-based organisations can also take the opportunity to build awareness about NCDs, and encourage greater consumption of fruits and vegetables.

IAN GREEN

Couva