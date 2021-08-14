Met Office warns of bad weather for Sunday

A woman braves heavy rainfall on Queen Street, Port of Spain on Friday. The Meteorological Office issued an adverse weather alert for TT on Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Meteorological Office has issued an adverse weather alert 1 —yellow level — from Sunday at 2 am to Sunday at 6 pm.

It said periods of rain and/or showers were expected from early morning Sunday morning with a high or 70 per cent chance that some rainfall activity may become heavy and thundery with the threat of gusty winds.

Street and/or flash flooding and localised ponding were also likely to occur and landslides/landslips in areas prone were expected. Seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas, the Met Office said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Met Office was monitoring tropical storm Grace which was headed towards the Leeward Islands.

It said tropical storm Grace posed no direct threat to TT or Grenada and its dependencies.

“On this projected track, the center of tropical storm Grace is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands tonight (Saturday).

“A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St Martin and St Barthelemy, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, while a tropical storm watch has been issued for the British Virgin Islands.”