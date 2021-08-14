Dolly: Ministry finalising venues for student vaccinations to start next week

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. -

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said final arrangements are being made for venues for the vaccination of school students against covid19 which is expected to start next week, in a text message to Newsday on Friday.

"The vaccination process will begin as early as possible next week. The number of students targeted is approximately 90,000, so arrangements must be carefully made and sites chosen for maximum accessibility and efficiency.

"Sites are currently being finalized, the online registration form is being redesigned for the specific target group. Logistical, security and staffing arrangements are being put into place to accommodate next week's roll-out."

Newsday asked if she had in mind any number of students she would feel comfortable with getting vaccinated, and whether there was any policy on those opting not to vaccinate.

Gadsby-Dolly replied, "I'd feel comfortable if all eligible students are vaccinated, except for the medically exempt. Vaccines are not mandatory."

Earlier her ministry issued a statement saying any parent/guardian wishing their child or children to be vaccinated against covid19 must request an appointment to do so as of next week, said the Ministry of Education on Friday. The ministry issued a statement on: Vaccination of Eligible Primary and Secondary School Students.

The Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, it said, "is organising for the vaccination of students in primary and secondary schools who are between the ages of 12 to 18, inclusive.

"A link will be provided early next week for parents to indicate their interest in having their child/ward vaccinated against the covid virus. The public will be further advised when the online link and the call centres are activated."

Parents/guardians must choose the venue, date and time of vaccination for their child or ward. The ministry said an appointment will be automatically generated when the online form is completed.

Parents or guardians must accompany all minors to receive the vaccine.

In addition, it said, "Parents/Guardians must walk with a form of identification, proof of relationship to child (where required) and an electronic birth certificate of the child/ward for age verification. Persons authorised by parents to accompany students must walk with the letter of authorisation signed by the parent, a copy of the parent’s proof of identification, as well as their own form of identification."

The statement said the link cannot be used to schedule a vaccination appointment for parents and other family members who are over 18 and who are not currently attending school.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh were at the Piarco Airport on Thursday for the arrival of 305,370 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the US, just days after TT recorded its first two cases of the delta variant in two people newly returned to TT.

Pfizer is the only brand of vaccine approved by WHO for children.

Deyalsingh, in a text message to Newsday, said, "Many are asking about the roll out of the Pfizer vaccines to school children. As has been stated this is a Ministry of Education initiative with support from the Ministry of Health. For details please forward questions to Ministry of Education."

About three weeks ago, officials of the county's main denominational school boards - Catholic, Hindu (Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha), Presbyterian and Muslim (ASJA) - told Newsday they supported the vaccination of school children. On July 17, the Prime Minister publicly stated that secondary school students will be given priority for the use of Pfizer vaccines from the US. As of press time on Friday there was no notification as to whether Dr Rowley would host a news briefing on Saturday to elaborate on student vaccines and the reopening of schools.

TTUTA first vice president Marlon Seales told Newsday on Friday that the association had no position on pupil vaccination as this was not within its remit. "We are just glad that parents can make a choice for their children." He said TTUTA had a very productive meeting on Thursday with Ministry of Education officials led by Gadsby-Dolly. On Friday had met other education stakeholders such as denominational school boards, and bodies representing government schools, assisted schools and school principals, Seales added.

President of the National Primary Schools Principals’ Association (NAPSPA) Carlene Hayes said her association had attended meetings on school reopening and had not discussed pupil vaccinations which she said would only affect those pupils in standard five. Newsday was unable to contact the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools.