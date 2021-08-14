Delta variant a worldwide problem

Emergency medical services transfer Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has covid19, to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday. Ambulance services in Senegal say about 90 per cent of their calls right now are responding to covid19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. AP PHOTO -

The arrival of the delta variant in Trinidad and Tobago has sparked concern among many who have been following the progress of covid19 variants worldwide.

This variant, which emerged in India in October 2020, has become the main strain in many countries, including India and the US. IN the US and the UK it is currently causing a new wave of the pandemic in spite of vaccination drives in both countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the delta variant is classified as a variant of concern because it has increased transmissibility. WHO covid19 technical lead and infectious Maria Van Kerkhove said where the variant is identified, it spreads more efficiently from person to person than the original lineage: it's estimated to be two to four times more transmissible than the original Wuhan virus. A recent WHO study said the variant is by far the most contagious one to date.

The strain has mutations on the spike protein that make it easier for it to infect human cells. That means people may be more contagious if they contract the virus and more easily spread it to others.

Additionally, evidence indicates that individuals who have contracted this variant may be prone to an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalisation. This variant may also lead to an increase in cases of covid19 in younger age groups and in those who have been previously infected.

There have been confirmed cases of the delta variant of covid19 in 142 countries. Its appearance in India contributed to the second wave of covid19 cases in that country, with a high of 414,188 daily cases and several thousand deaths recorded on May 7. It then spread to the US, the UK and other countries through travel.

As of July 20, the WHO said the prevalence of delta among the specimens sequenced over the past four weeks exceeded 75 per cent in many countries worldwide, including Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Israel, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the UK. In July, the delta variant comprised 83 per cent of all sequenced cases in the US.

Especially worrying is the effect on children. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US show a 27.3 per cent rise in the seven-day average for US covid19 hospital admissions among children from 0-17 years old between July 28 and August 10.

With the spread of the delta variant to 24 countries and territories in the Americas, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) has emphasised the importance of preparation in the region for the expansion of care capacity in the face of a potential increase in cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

It said in order to fight against the spread of the variant, it is necessary to maximise efforts to extend full vaccination coverage, especially in high-risk populations, as well as to reinforce non-pharmacological prevention and protection measures, such as physical distancing, the use of individual face masks, the use of antiseptic solutions (ie soap and water, alcohol gel, and liquid alcohol in disinfectant concentration, etc). It said these measures continue to be effective in reducing transmission of this and all variants.

According to the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given 21 days apart conferred 95 per cent protection seven days after dose two against symptomatic covid19 infection in people aged 16 and above.

It said a recent trial in adolescents 12-15 years old showed a vaccine efficacy against symptomatic covid19 infection of 100 per cent from at least seven days after dose two.

Effectiveness after a single dose of vaccine against covid19 associated with the delta variant was lower than that against the original lineage, whilst two dose effectiveness was similar for these two variants.

SAGE said two doses of Sinopharm, administered at an interval of 21 days, have an efficacy of 79 per cent against symptomatic covid19 infection 14 or more days after the second dose. Although they have not yet been peer-reviewed, several studies say the vaccine provides a high level of protection against the delta variant.

The group said the AstraZeneca vaccine has an efficacy of 72 per cent against symptomatic covid19 infection from trial participants who received two standard doses with an interval varying from about four-12 weeks. A recent estimate of vaccine effectiveness against hospitalisation with the delta variant was 71 per cent after one dose and 92 per cent after two doses, compared to 76 per cent and 86 per cent respectively with the original lineage.