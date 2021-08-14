Caribbean economic challenges

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley - ANGELO_MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: The BBC recently interviewed the Prime Minister of Barbados. They covered several topics from the proposed end of the British head of state to the economy. The Prime Minister handled the interview well except for the question on Barbados’s ability to feed itself and the failure to diversify the economy.

The problem with those two issues is that they are not just a problem of Barbados or TT, they are a problem facing the entire Caribbean.

The Caribbean was the source of agricultural products for the colonialists. Sugar, cotton and tobacco were the main products produced with free slave labour. Today when these products are no longer in great demand and there is no free labour, the Caribbean is asked to not only feed itself but to find the means to purchase foreign food, clothing and products for shelter.

In trying to meet the demands of its citizens, Caribbean governments are desperately trying to get income from past occupiers by selling whatever natural resources they can trade, as well as provide services to others through tourism.

With the negative economic impact of covid19 and the declining supplies of natural resources like gold, bauxite, oil and gas, Caribbean countries are struggling for economic survival. Add to that scenario the negative impact on agricultural products due to climate change and you are faced with unprecedented economic turbulence.

The demand for foreign goods and services will not change. The young population brought up on foreign food and the internet will not take kindly to meals of yam and cooking oil or no cell phones and computers. Belt tightening, while it may make good old talk, is not only impractical but it can lead to civil disobedience.

It is in turbulent times like this that governments must show their ability to govern. The old tried and trusted structures of governance must be thrown away and new innovative structures put in place to face the challenges of today.

The source of funds for the restructure must come from the foreigners in the form of long-term loans. The loans must allow for:

* Debt consolidation and restructure.

* Investment in clearly defined projects with realistic projections for income and debt servicing.

* Improved infrastructure to allow for future development, specifically roads, water distribution and electricity.

* Restructuring tourism to meet the demands of a changing world.

* Restructuring government models to be efficient, productive and at internationally acceptable standards.

* Eradicating corruption, nepotism, and cronyism.

The new management model must utilise the education, talent and skill of all our citizens, providing steady reliable income while slowly getting to a point of food security and economic stability. Each country must approach this differently based on their natural resources and local talent.

Hoping for a miracle while boasting of independence with our various flags and anthems are simply the voices of mockingbirds crying in the wind. We must do better.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail