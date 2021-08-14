Blaming PM for buss head

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves -

THE EDITOR: I listened with serious disbelief to what appeared to be members of the opposition in St Vincent on television. They were blaming the Prime Minister of their country for getting a buss head. They said words to the effect that if he had stayed in his vehicle he would not have gotten a buss head. You mean to tell me that is what passes for opposition politics in St Vincent?

Make no mistake, I cannot take Ralph Gonsalves, but jeezanages. It seemed to me they were saying the perpetrators were absolutely right for throwing missiles at their prime minister – or throwing missiles at all.

Don't they have laws governing things like that in St Vincent? Or was it quite alright because it was the Prime Minister? Is there some kind of unseen malady running through opposition politicians in the Caribbean?

GLEN PROVIDENCE

via e-mail