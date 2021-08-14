Attack on farmer par for course?

THE EDITOR: Three weeks ago the media highlighted the story of an Aranguez farmer and his wife who were attacked in the dead of night while trying to defend their crop of celery.

Imagine that praedial larceny is now so prevalent and easy to get away with that this farmer was forced to sleep in a shed with his wife, out in the open, in an attempt to protect his produce.

They were then attacked by bandits armed with guns and cutlasses, with the farmer being shot in the abdomen his wife being chopped behind the neck.

I have purposely waited for three weeks before writing about this matter to see if any other citizens are as outraged as I am by this incident. However, it appears no one else is very concerned by this violent, diabolical attack on a hard-working farmer and his wife, and I can only now infer that such heinous and barbaric behaviour has become par for the course in sweet TT.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval