Two held with cocaine in San Juan

A quantity of cocaine was found and seized by police in Bagatelle Extension, San Juan, on Thursday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Two men were held and police seized a quantity of cocaine in two unrelated incidents in San Juan on Thursday night.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit, Task Force and Canine Unit began an anti-crime exercise between 9 pm on Thursday and 1 am on Friday.

They went to a house on Bagatelle Extension, where they found 174 grams of cocaine. A 53-year-old man who was in the house was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Police also searched another house on the same street where they found 154 grams of cocaine and arrested a 37-year-old man.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath with supervision from acting Sgts Mitchell, Quashie, and Cpls Godon, Dhill, Ramkissoon and George.