Tunapuna parents, teens split on taking jab as MoE moves to start student vaccinations

FILE PHOTO: A physician extracts Pfizer-BioNTech covid19 vaccine out of a vial at a vaccination site in New York in January. - AP PHOTO

Parents and children shopping in Tunapuna on Thursday had split views on the topic of the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for secondary school children ages 12 and up.

Most shoppers chose only to give first names or asked not to be named.

One shopper, whose daughter is 13, said she would not be allowing her to take the vaccine at this time.

“Maybe when she’s 16 or older she can get it. If it becomes mandatory, she will be doing online schooling, especially with the delta variant around. Since she was a child and had to take her booster shots, she was sick each time for six to seven days, so I’m not taking the risk.”

Stacey said she would be fine having her 13-year-old take the vaccine, and hoped her 11-year-old could take it when he turned 12.

“I want to take the Sinopharm. I haven’t gone yet because I have to carry my mother and I want to make sure we’re in good health because we’re hypertensive, and they don’t do those tests when you go to take the vaccine, they just ask you. I want to be a little bit more advised about my mother because she has multiple sclerosis, so I’m stuck, but I definitely want my child to take it and I will take it.”

Mohammed’s Book Store manager Kaycie Mohammed said she was eager for her son to take the vaccine. “My family is fully vaccinated. I read about it and I’m confident about him taking the vaccine. I want him to go back to school and stuff like that, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”

She said all the employees at the store’s three locations had been vaccinated and they also ensure that the health precautions are followed, including masking, social distancing, and sanitising.

Manager Devi said her family was fully vaccinated and she was eager for her children to get the vaccine.

“I’m a little bit apprehensive about going back out to school, with the risks involved with covid19 and the new variant around. If they and their peers are vaccinated, I’d be a lot less apprehensive. My kids are between 16 and 18, so they could make their decision and the other one is still young, so I want to protect him.

“If they do make it mandatory I’ll let them take it, If you want everything to go back to some sort of normalcy, you have to be able to take it. I think that’s what your doctors are there for at the end of the day, you go and get yourself checked out, be informed and then you can make your decision.”

Shelley-Ann Mohammed said she was concerned about children having to take the vaccine.

“From what we are hearing, they are saying those children 12 and over have to take the vaccine. I haven’t taken it for myself and I’m a little bit scared if I haven’t taken it for me, to give it to her. If we have to take it because it is mandatory, we’ll take it last-minute.”

Her daughter Ray-Ann Mohammed said she didn’t think she would take it, although she didn’t give a reason.

Seventeen-year-old Marc said while he was no longer in school, he would take the vaccine, but after giving it a few weeks to see what side effects others were having.

Jane said she would not be letting her children take the vaccine, even though her 18-year-old would have a choice of vaccines. She said if he wanted to take one she would recommend the Sinopharm vaccine as it used the same method as other vaccines which people have been taking for decades.

“From what I’ve heard around, the Pfizer vaccine is not safe for children of this age group and I personally think it’s injustice to give the children a vaccine that’s unproven, and we don’t know the short-term and long-term side effects.

"If, down the line, these children were to develop problems, neither the government, the vaccine manufacturers nor anyone else would be there to rescue the parents or the children. So I find it unfair and I will not be letting any of my children take the Pfizer vaccine or anything with the same delivery platform, like Moderna and J&J.”

Isabelle said she didn’t think children would want to take the vaccine because they would have heard what people have been saying about it.

“A lot of parents I know say they wouldn’t let their children take it. You’re hearing good and bad about it. If it becomes mandatory then you have no choice but you have to get the all clear from your doctor before you can take it, because everyone has different health issues.

Kiran, 16, said he would be ok with taking the vaccine. He said his parents had already been vaccinated, and he was sure they would give him permission to take it.

Nadia said she would let her 14-year-old daughter Darria take it if she has to go out to school for her safety. Darria said,

“Obviously I would take it. A lot of people have varying opinions about it, but I’ve done my research on it and if I have to take it I will.”

One shopper said if the vaccine becomes mandatory, her daughter would stay home and do online schooling.

“If it’s one day a week they have to stop in and get something, but not to go into the school for the week. I’m not too crazy about giving the vaccine to them at the stage they’re at, it’s more a trial than a vaccine. Also, with what going on, it doesn’t make sense going out there, and the less interaction people have, is the less the covid19 will spread, and it will die out eventually.”

Her daughter said she didn’t feel comfortable taking the vaccine and she had gotten used to online school so didn’t mind staying home.