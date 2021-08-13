Trinidad and Tobago junior golfers perform creditably in Dominican Republic

THE TT national junior golf team recently returned from the Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf tournament in the Dominican Republic.

Although TT were not able to field a complete team due to the constraints of the covid19 protocols and restrictions, the juniors proudly represented the country with a sterling performance.

Alex Kangoo, playing in the 15-and-Under category, had his first foray in tournaments of this stature. He held his own placing second overall. Not to be outdone, TT’s other entrants in the category also played well with Ethan Hill in fifth position and Ayden Ali in seventh position.

In the boys 18-and-Under category Zico Correia finished in sixth position, while Jean Marc Chevrotiere and Chris Richards Jnr jointly tied for eighth position.

A media release by the TT Golf Association said, “Certainly there are lessons learned and the TTGA will be using this experience as a spring board for future development of the sport. Given the performance of this team, the future of golf in TT is in good and capable hands. The TTGA, along with the rest of TT extend our heartiest congratulations to these boys.”