Transforming food systems for healthier youths

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

Teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

On August 12, the United Nations recognised the International Day of Youth. As of today, it is estimated that there are 1.8 billion young people between the ages of ten and 24 in the world; this being the largest youth population ever in history. Unfortunately, up to ten per cent of the world’s youth live in poverty, food insecurity, conflict and in spaces where they face under-education, political instability and guarded options for future employment and social participation. This all amounts to negative impacts on young people, and our country and Caribbean region have not been spared.

Many pockets of youth in Trinidad and Tobago, remain in circumstances where they are prevented from realising opportunities around them. While there has been increased attention paid to the power and motive force of our young people, much is still needed to support the optimal potential and progress of youth. In particular there is emphasis on food access and sustainability and the effects of climate change on food security. In order to support and nourish today’s youth into their adult life, specific efforts regarding conservation and food system reform are critical.

The theme for this year is Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health, with the aim of highlighting that the success of such global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people. It has been acknowledged that there is a need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems. In addition to the historically large proportion of young people today, the world’s population expected to increase by two billion people in the next 30 years. This requires more than increases in food production but also strategic approaches to equity and efforts to support youth in making informed decisions regarding their food choices.

We recognise more and more, through the impact of the covid19 pandemic, that access to nutritious food, eating behaviour and prevention of chronic illness are issues that perhaps are taken for granted but simply should not be ignored. Through social restrictions, restaurant closures and online education it became apparent how many young people relied on school meals for nutrition. They emphasised how much we as a society were, (or were not) preparing our own meals and further still, when at home for days on end, how much time is spent mindlessly eating snack items of high calories and low nutrition. Simply put – young people, for their future and that of the planet – will have to make the healthiest and most sustainable options for their nutrition, now and in the long term. These changes require education, advocacy and holistic awareness of our current food systems, the challenges therein and the impact of the ongoing covid19 pandemic and sequelae.

As such, this year as we continue to recognise International Youth Day and its focus on Transforming Food Systems, I leave with some questions to consider:

How much do you think about the origins of the food you eat?

Is your diet primarily whole foods, or rather highly processed edible convenience items?

Do you consider nutrition over convenience when making food choices?

Are consistent efforts made to prepare meals as a family, for the family?

Do you consider the environmental impact of your food choices, including animal rearing, food processing and packaging?

The health and wellness of our future requires an investment into youth today, and their nutrition is foremost on the agenda. Take this weekend to evaluate the nutrition of your home, its environmental impact and ways in which, in your personal spaces, efforts can be made to transform food systems and the nutrition and health of our youth.