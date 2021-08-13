Tobago CivilNET does not support calls for mandatory vaccinations

Tobago CivilNET member Xavier Edwardz. -

Tobago CivilNET does not support calls in some quarters for mandatory covid19 vaccinations.

The organisation based its position on what it believes is the confusion and distrust surrounding the virus.

"Tobago CivilNET has been listening and paying attention to may forums of public discourse. It is clear that many Tobagonians are confused and distrusting, which contributes, in large part, to vaccine hesitancy," member Xavier Edwardz said in a WhatsApp statement.

"Many base their confusion and distrust on what they perceive as a lack of honesty surrounding the cause of the virus and the vaccines, supposedly hurried to the frontlines under emergency use licence to help combat the threat."

He said to make it mandatory for them take those vaccines, "under such duress" might be a slippery slope from which escape might be impossible.

With a population of about 60,000 citizens and the island still in the throes of the pandemic, Tobago health officials are aiming to have 35,000 people vaccinated in the shortest possible time to achieve herd immunity.

But this has proven challenging.

On Thursday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported that as of Wednesday, only 10, 681 people had had their second dose of either the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines, significantly fewer than half its target.

The division said 15, 510 people have had their first shot of a vaccine.