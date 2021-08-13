Three parties, 5 seats each?

THE EDITOR: There was a vexatious political six-six stalemate in the Tobago House of Assembly election in January. The proposed end to the debacle is moving forward to having 15 seats so that there can be no repetition of the problem. Along comes Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus with the bright idea of a brand new third political party, the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDC).

So we move forward with the People’s National Movement (PNM), the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and the IDA. Dare I ask what might be the solution to these parties winning five seats each?

Can 42 enthusiastic, aspiring representatives be found to join the political party leaders to fight over these 15 seats? One could imagine that in such a small society as Tobago that there will inevitably be family members and close friends battling each other for political supremacy.

There can be no political winner-takes-all when so many people are fighting over a very small cake. The individual slices are so small the political cake could disintegrate.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin