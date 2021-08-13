Three-member Trinidad and Tobago team for World Athletics Under-20 Champs

Leah Bertrand FILE PHOTO

A THREE-member Trinidad and Tobago team will compete at the IAAF World Athletics Under-20 Championships, from August 17-22, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The team, which was due to leave TT on Thursday, will comprise sprinters Leah Bertrand (100 metres) and Shakeem McKay (200m), as well as 400m hurdler Dillon Leacock.

Antonia Burton will serve as coach while Bevon Lord will be the manager/covid19 liaison officer.