The same boat now

THE EDITOR: Africans came to TT in 1606, 470 of them by ship.

Indians came to TT on May 30, 1845, by ship.

Chinese came to TT on October 12, 1806, on the ship Fortitude.

My fellow Trinidadians/Tobagonians, we may have all come on different ships. But let me make one thing abundantly clear. We are all in the same boat now.

God bless our nation of many varied races.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town