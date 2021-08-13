Siparia boy, 16, dies by suicide

South Western Division police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy.

A student of ASJA Boys' College in San Fernando, he is believed to have died by suicide. Police said his mother found his body outside their house on Friday morning in Siparia near Massahood junction.

He was his mother’s only child.

Police did not give out additional information.

An autopsy is expected to be done next week.

Siparia police are investigating.