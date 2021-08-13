Rising seas a threat to TT

THE EDITOR: Many citizens are paying little attention to climate change, which is certainly going to affect them and this nation.

At present the changes are minimal where TT is concerned, but sooner than later when the glaciers of the Antarctica region begin to melt, which is likely because of climate change, then the sea levels will rise, causing havoc for this nation.

My advice to those citizens living on low land is to move to higher ground – now.

Please don't say you haven't been warned.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail